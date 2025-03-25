Expand / Collapse search
Elections

Nevada investigates more than 300 potential voter fraud cases from 2024 election

According to a report from the Nevada Secretary of State, an investigation into 303 cases of "double voting" is underway

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
The state of Nevada is investigating more than 300 cases of potential voter fraud stemming from the 2024 general election, officials said.

"The Secretary of State’s Office takes every allegation of election integrity violations very seriously and investigates them to the full extent of the law," Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar's office said in an election integrity report.

"The SOS Office works very closely with the Attorney General’s Office through the investigative process. Once a determination is made regarding the validity of any allegations, a report is prepared and cases are referred to outside investigatory agencies, including the Attorney General’s Office and county District Attorney offices."

According to the report, there were 303 instances of "double voting" – the same person attempting to vote twice – detected in the 2024 general election. 

Voters work on their ballots at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day

Voters work on their ballots at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Simi Valley, Calif.  (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

VOTER REGISTRATION FRAUD PROBE INVOLVING 2500 APPLICATIONS CONFIRMED BY PA. ELECTION OFFICIALS

The report says that each person attempting to vote twice was caught before casting the second vote, and notes that it is a felony to attempt to vote or to complete the act of voting twice in Nevada. 

Five of the cases have been closed without civil or criminal action being taken, and four have been referred to an outside agency. The report does not specify which outside agency, whether civil or criminal, is further investigating the cases of potential fraud. 

President Donald Trump edged out former Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada by just over 46,000 votes in November, winning the swing state and its six Electoral College votes on his way to victory. 

CT BALLOT FRAUD SAGA LEADS GOP TO ALERT BONDI AFTER 150 CHARGES LODGED, DEM REFORMS ‘MISS THE MARK,' THEY SAY

Donald Trump speaking at rally

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, Oct. 27, 2024. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Election integrity has been a major focal point since 2020, when Trump disputed the results of his first bid for re-election. 

A report released in February by the bipartisan nonprofit Honest Elections Project (HEP) addressed critical election integrity measures, including voter ID, foreign influence in elections, secure vote-by-mail procedures and maintaining accurate voter rolls.

HEP noted in its report how state legislatures across the country, with the group's help, adopted various procedures for securing the 2024 election from fraud. 

DISCOVERY OF ‘FRAUDULENT’ VOTER APPLICATIONS PROMPTS PA PROBE OF ARIZONA COMPANY'S POTENTIAL INVOLVEMENT

Vice President Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in Nevada in the 2024 election. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Election integrity ballot issues passed with flying colors across the board on election night. Now that state legislative sessions are starting up, lawmakers have a duty to fulfill the mandate the American people gave to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," HEP Executive Director Jason Snead told Fox News Digital at the time.

Fox News reached out to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report. 

