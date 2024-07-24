Election integrity group dishes out $50K to whistleblowers, 6-figure Olympics ad buy: 'We're watching'

A newly formed election watchdog nonprofit organization has started paying out tens of thousands of dollars in "bounties" to election whistleblowers as part of its unique goal of promoting election integrity by encouraging whistleblowers to come forward.

The Fair Election Fund, a recently formed national election integrity watchdog group, is announcing this week it is awarding an initial $50,000 in "bounties" to whistleblowers who have reported first-hand knowledge of voter fraud or irregularities across four states, including North Carolina and Michigan.

The Fair Election fund was set up earlier this year pledging millions of dollars to promote election integrity by paying and protecting whistleblowers on the front lines who are able to identify issues at polling places and election offices.

The group says it has heard from numerous whistleblowers across the country reporting issues receiving multiple ballots, delayed ballots, mailing address errors, independent parties blocked from overseeing counting, receiving ballots without requesting one and other issues.

"The Fair Election Fund is thrilled that our incentives are working and we’re learning more about systemic problems with our election system, but this is just the beginning," Doug Collins, former congressman from Georgia and Fair Election Fund Senior Advisor, said in the press release.

"The Fair Election Fund today is sharing the stories of the first brave whistleblowers who stepped up and exposed the wrongdoing they saw in the election process and we are grateful for their contribution. We must shine a light on these abuses and root out election fraud before Americans head to the polls this November."

The group says in the press release that the "success" of the "initial bounties" shows the need for the group to expand, which it will do into key swing states in a six-figure digital ad buy during the Olympics.

The new ad , titled "We’re Watching," will run in the swing states of Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina and tells the story of a Connecticut Democratic operative recently charged in an absentee ballot stuffing investigation.

"Voting is our most sacred right as Americans, And when the stakes are this high," the ad states. "We can't afford to let our guard down. When bad actors try to mess with our elections, they should know we're watching, and they will be caught."