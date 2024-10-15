Expand / Collapse search
Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu tells Macron that Israel was not created by the UN, but by 'blood of our heroic fighters'

Netanyahu and Macron have been at odds after the French leader called for an arms embargo earlier this month in an effort to adopt a cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders who support an arms embargo on Israel over Gaza a "disgrace." (Credit: Government Press Office Israel)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday took umbrage at remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he stated that Israel was created by the United Nations. 

Macron was speaking to his cabinet when he said, "Mr Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a decision of the U.N.," referring to the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1947 to partition Britain's Palestinian mandate into separate Jewish and Arab states.

"Therefore, this is not the time to disregard the decisions of the U.N.," he added.

A split of Macron and Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday reminded French President Emmanuel Macron about Israel's founding after he said Israel was created by the United Nations.  (Reuters)

Israel accepted the partition plan while the Palestinians rejected it. Hours after declaring its independence on May 14, 1948, armies from the surrounding Arab countries attacked Israel, which won the war a year later. 

"A reminder to the French President: It was not a UN decision that established the State of Israel but the victory that was achieved in the War of Independence with the blood of our heroic fighters, many of whom were Holocaust survivors, including from the Vichy regime in France," Netanyahu read from a statement in response to Macron's comment. 

Macron's remarks came as he called for an end to arms exports to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon in an effort to create conditions for a cease-fire. 

The call for an arms embargo comes amid Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza following the terror group's unprovoked attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and its military operations in Lebanon, following a year of rocket fire from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran

Earlier this month, Netanyahu criticized Macron and other Western leaders for calls to stop the flow of arms. 

Israel 1948 war

Israeli forces during the Arab-Israeli war, Oct. 1, 1948. (Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side, yet President Macron and other western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them," Netanyahu said in a statement. 

He continued, "Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not. This axis of terror stands together, but countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel."

He called their stance a "disgrace," saying that Israel would win "with or without their support, but their shame will continue long after the war is won."

On Oct. 6, Macron said France would no longer supply arms to Israel, although it would continue to send missile defense equipment.

Palestinians near an Israeli tank

Palestinians take control of an Israeli battle tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. (Getty Images)

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron said in an interview, according to Euro News.  

