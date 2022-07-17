Neighbor of Black man in Minneapolis shot by police berates protesters: 'This is not OK!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minneapolis mother of two was seen on video confronting protesters who gathered outside of an apartment building where a Black man, Andrew "Teckle" Sundberg, was shot and killed by police last Thursday.

"This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not okay," the mother, identified as Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, was seen on video yelling at a group of protesters on Saturday.

Foss-Yarbrough was the neighbor of Sundberg, and said he shot up her apartment Wednesday evening while she was cooking for her 2- and 4-year-old sons, Fox 9 reported. She said the bullets ripped through her apartment, and nearly left her family dead or injured.

As protesters and activists gathered Saturday afternoon outside the apartment building to demand justice for Sundberg, Foss-Yarbrough pulled up in her car and confronted the protesters that she and her children were left traumatized by the 20-year-old man before he was shot and killed. Sundberg's family said he was having a "mental health crisis" at the time of his death.

MN VIGIL HELD FOR ANDRE TEKLE SUNDBERG AFTER HE WAS FATALLY SHOT BY MINNEAPOLIS POLICE

"My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their lives. There’s bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the f–ing hallway watching me move," she said while confronting the protesters. "He tried to kill me in front of my kids."

MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOL BUS DRIVER SHOT IN HEAD WHILE YOUNG CHILDREN WERE ON BOARD: POLICE

Foss-Yarbrough called police during the shooting on Wednesday, who helped the family escape. As police responded to evacuate the building, "officers started taking fire," according to a search warrant. The incident led to a six-hour standoff between police and Sundberg, which ended when two Minneapolis snipers shot the 20-year-old.

"I have Black children; I am a woman of color!" Foss-Yarbrough, who is of Black, white and Native descent according to the star Tribune, yelled at the demonstrators. "If I would have lost my life, would you guys do this for me?"

"Yes, ma’am," a lead organizer for Black Lives Matter Minnesota Trahern Crews responded to Foss-Yarbrough at the demonstration.

Sundberg’s father, Mark Sundberg, also approached the mother of two and said, "I am so sorry," according to the Star Tribune.

"This is not OK," she responded.

MINNESOTA PARK SHOOTING LEADS TO 8 WOUNDED, SOME IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Protesters and activists are demanding that body cam footage of Sundberg’s shooting be released, as well as why police were unable to apprehend him while he was still alive. Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms additionally argued that Sundberg’s parents were "highly restricted" in communicating with their son.

Police said more than 50 officers were involved in the standoff and they are reviewing hundreds of hours worth of audio and video of the incident. Body cam footage is expected to be released to the family early this week, the Star Tribune reported.

It is still unclear as to what prompted the two snipers to fire at Sundberg, with a search warrant stating, "At some point during the standoff, the two snipers shot the male subject."

"My heart goes out to that woman (Yarbrough). She went through a very traumatic event with those bullets coming through her house," Mark Sundberg told Fox 9. Cindy and Mark Sundberg adopted their son from Ethiopia when he was four years old.

A GoFundMe page was established for Foss-Yarbrough after she lost her job following the stand-off with police, according to the page. The GoFundMe page added that Sundberg had allegedly been "harassing [Foss-Yarbrough] and stalking her for months."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another GoFundMe was also established to help cover Sundberg’s funeral expenses, "food, and helping the youngest siblings in the family."