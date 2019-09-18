Nebraska woman burning love letters sparks apartment fire, cops say

A 19-year-old Nebraska woman started a fire in her apartment on Monday while burning love letters from her ex, according to police.

Police in Lincoln said the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them on her bedroom floor.

She then went to another room to take a nap and woke up a short time later to discover that her carpet was on fire, police said.

Firefighters responded and put out the flames quickly.

No one was injured but the fire caused about $4,000 in damage to the building, officials said.

The woman received a citation for negligent burning.

