Nebraska police shootout leaves one man dead after he barricaded himself inside a house

A police-involved shootout in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday left one man dead after he barricaded himself inside a home and fired off rounds from a gun.

Deputy Chief Ken Kanger said Omaha officers responded to the area of S 41st Ave F St. regarding a white male in his 30s who was firing rounds off inside a house.

Kanger said a woman was inside the house. A trained negotiator arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect, Kanger said. The negotiator spoke with the suspect for around 20 minutes and the woman was released.

A photo shared online by KETV’s Emily Tencer shows an intersection cordoned off with police tape and a cluster of police cars.

At some point, the suspect exited the front of the house. Kanger said, "commands were given and shots were fired." Multiple police officers reportedly fired their weapons.

It was not clear what the suspect's association with the home was or the woman who was at the residence.

Video footage shared on Twitter showed an Omaha neighborhood with police cars lined up on the street and the sound of gunfire heard in the background.

Police advised residents to stay away from the area as the incident unfolded. They later said the situation had been handled and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.