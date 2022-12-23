Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska pit bull caught on video helping owner walk across icy path

The video was shared by dog lovers across the country on social media

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Jameson, a four-year-old rescue pit bull, was caught on video helping owner Hunter Kramer navigate a treacherous icy driveway earlier this month. (Credit: Hunter Kramer via Storyful)

A helpful pit bull in Nebraska went viral on social media after a home surveillance camera captured it helping its owner navigate an icy driveway.

Hunter Kramer told Storyful his 4-year-old pit bull named Jameson, but sometimes known as Jim-Bob, helped him cross the icy driveway at his Kearney, Nebraska, home earlier this month. 

"He has not saved me from the tundra ever before, but he does do plenty of other things," Kramer said.

The video shows Jameson able to easily walk up and down the icy path while Kramer has a difficult time and slides backward. 

A helpful pit bull assisted his owner walk up an icy driveway after he struggled to get traction in Kearney, Neb., Dec. 8

Kramer can be heard asking the pit bull for help and grabbing onto the dog's hips to help him cross the ice patch. 

Kramer told Storyful he adopted Jameson from a rescue shelter.

A helpful pit bull assisted his owner walk an icy driveway after he struggled to get traction in Kearney, Neb., Dec. 8

Dog lovers from across the country quickly commented on the video, sharing their own experiences with their pets.

"Good boyy!" one comment said.  "Mine picks me up off the floor when I can't get up."

"Thats sweet, my dogs would have purposely ran into me so I fall," another post said.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.