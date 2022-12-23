Nebraska pit bull caught on video helping owner walk across icy path

A helpful pit bull in Nebraska went viral on social media after a home surveillance camera captured it helping its owner navigate an icy driveway.

Hunter Kramer told Storyful his 4-year-old pit bull named Jameson, but sometimes known as Jim-Bob, helped him cross the icy driveway at his Kearney, Nebraska, home earlier this month.

"He has not saved me from the tundra ever before, but he does do plenty of other things," Kramer said.

The video shows Jameson able to easily walk up and down the icy path while Kramer has a difficult time and slides backward.

Kramer can be heard asking the pit bull for help and grabbing onto the dog's hips to help him cross the ice patch.

Kramer told Storyful he adopted Jameson from a rescue shelter.

Dog lovers from across the country quickly commented on the video, sharing their own experiences with their pets.

"Good boyy!" one comment said. "Mine picks me up off the floor when I can't get up."

"Thats sweet, my dogs would have purposely ran into me so I fall," another post said.