NC illegal immigrants kidnap mom, daughter at gunpoint as FBI manhunt ensues for 3rd suspect: police

North Carolina police have arrested two illegal immigrants who allegedly broke into a family's home on Monday, demanded $1 million and then kidnapped a mother and daughter when the father refused to make the payment to the suspects, according to the Garner Police Department.

Paola Duran Duran, 25, and Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23, are both charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping. Authorities are pursuing a third suspect, Eleodoro "Leo" Estrada-Hernandez, who is still at large.

The suspects allegedly broke into the Garner, North Carolina, home on Monday armed with guns and demanded $1 million from the victim's husband.

When he refused, they allegedly restrained him with duct tape and then kidnapped his wife and their 11-month-old daughter and drove off with them in a black Nissan, according to WNCN.

The two victims were safely recovered on Tuesday after a Wake Forest resident reported that a woman with a baby came to her home seeking help, WNCN reported, citing police.

"In less than 24 hours, through incredible collaborative investigative efforts, the Garner Police Department charged and arrested two people in connection to the kidnapping. The subjects below are being held in the Wake County Detention Center," the Garner Police Department said in a news release.

ICE detainers have reportedly been lodged against the suspects, according to WNCN.

The FBI and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are now involved in the search for the third suspect. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of felony firearm possession and two counts of assault by pointing a firearm.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Estrada-Hernandez is asked to call the Garner Police Department Crime Stoppers at (919) 834-4357 or the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).