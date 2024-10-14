Expand / Collapse search
Navy parachutist crash-lands on mother and teenager during San Francisco performance: video

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Two people reportedly are injured after a Navy parachutist crash-landed during a performance in San Francisco. (Credit: KTVU)

A Navy parachutist crash-landed on a mother and her teenager during a Fleet Week performance in San Francisco.

The accident happened Sunday at Marina Green after one of the six members of the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team appeared to miss the landing zone, according to KTVU. 

Footage taken of the incident shows a Navy parachutist with a banner attached to him crashing into a crowd of spectators.  

The mother and her child who were struck both suffered minor injuries, with the mother being taken to a hospital for further evaluation, the station added. 

A Navy parachutist crash-lands on Sunday into a crowd in San Francisco during a Fleet Week performance. (KTVU)

"Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority," the Navy told KTVU in a statement. "We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause." 

The members of the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team were scheduled to land in a designated area at Marina Green in San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 13. One of the six members of the group appeared to miss the landing zone, according to KTVU. (KTVU)

The parachutist reportedly was uninjured. 

On its website, the Navy says the Leap Frogs have "performed gravity-defying demonstrations across the country in a show of the Navy’s exceptional skill." 

Members of the Navy parachute team are seen attached to banners during the performance Sunday in San Francisco. (KTVU)

"Every member of the team has joined this performance group after years of real-world special operations work," the Navy adds. "Comprised of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combat Crewmen, Divers, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians and Aircrew Survival Equipmentmen, the Leap Frogs demonstrate best-in-class training offered by Navy Special Warfare." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.