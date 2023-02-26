Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Native American group given rights to 1970s 'Crying Indian' ad

The National Congress of American Indians describes the once-iconic ad as 'inappropriate'

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologizes for Native American registration Video

Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologizes for Native American registration

Democratic presidential hopeful expresses regret for listing her race as 'American Indian' on a registration form filed with the Texas State Bar; Peter Doocy reports.

A Native American advocacy organization has been given ownership of the 1970s "Crying Indian" PSA, an iconic advertisement that has been accused of perpetuating stereotypes.

The National Congress of American Indians was given ownership by Keep America Beautiful, the nonprofit that commissioned the ad to warn against pollution.

The 1971 ad showed a man in Native American attire grimly looking at litter and pollution. The actor, Iron Eyes Cody, shed a single tear as the camera zoomed in on his face – a pop culture moment that has been parodied in "South Park" and "The Simpsons".

But the ad, which was originally a hit, has been considered controversial over the years. Native American activists believe it is problematic for promoting the "noble savage" archetype.

NATIVE AMERICAN GROUP PROTESTS CHIEFS' NAMESAKE ON INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

Iron Eyes Cody, the ''Crying Indian'' whose tearful face in 1970s TV commercials became a powerful symbol of the anti-littering campaign, is pictured in this 1986 photo. 

Iron Eyes Cody, the ''Crying Indian'' whose tearful face in 1970s TV commercials became a powerful symbol of the anti-littering campaign, is pictured in this 1986 photo.  (AP Photo/File)

"There’s no agency for that sad so-called Indian guy sitting in a canoe, crying," professor Jennifer J. Folsom told Associated Press. "I think it has done damage to public perception and support for actual Native people doing things to protect the land and protect the environment."

The actor in the ad, Iron Eyes Cody, claimed to have Cherokee heritage through his father, but it was revealed after his death that he was primarily Italian-American. 

Cody was typecast to play Native Americans in over 80 films and spent over 25 years promoting the anti-litter campaign. 

BIDEN ADMIN SIDES AGAINST NATIVE AMERICANS IN CRACKDOWN ON OIL LEASING NEAR INDIGENOUS SITE

President Carter dons an Indian headdress as he chats with Iron Eyes Cody, the "concerned Indian," during a ceremony at the White House in 1978.

President Carter dons an Indian headdress as he chats with Iron Eyes Cody, the "concerned Indian," during a ceremony at the White House in 1978. (Bettman via Getty Images)

"Keep America Beautiful wanted to be careful and deliberate about how we transitioned this iconic advertisement/public service announcement to appropriate owners," spokesperson Noah Ullman said. "We spoke to several Indigenous peoples’ organizations and were pleased to identify the National Congress of American Indians as a potential caretaker."

The National Congress of American Indians said they look forward to "putting this advertisement to bed," describing it as "inappropriate."

Garth, Alabama: Keep American Beautiful Spokesman Iron Eyes Cody, (right), inspects the hardwood trees on Yancy Clemons' 700 acre "Treasure Forest" in northeastern Alabama's Paint Rock Valley in 1984.

Garth, Alabama: Keep American Beautiful Spokesman Iron Eyes Cody, (right), inspects the hardwood trees on Yancy Clemons' 700 acre "Treasure Forest" in northeastern Alabama's Paint Rock Valley in 1984. (Bettman via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"NCAI is proud to assume the role of monitoring the use of this advertisement and ensure it is only used for historical context; this advertisement was inappropriate then and remains inappropriate today," NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. said. "NCAI looks forward to putting this advertisement to bed for good."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.