National weather forecast: Severe weather, rainfall to impact Southeast, Midwest

A front that now extends from the Southeast westward to the Plains will see little movement between Wednesday and Friday.

Moisture pooling along the boundary will help produce heavy showers and thunderstorms along and near the front Wednesday through Friday over the Southeast and Gulf Coast States.

A second front moving southward out of Canada will move toward the Great Lakes and stall overnight Thursday.

This boundary will produce showers and thunderstorms over the Upper Midwest through Friday.

As a result of these two systems, plenty of rain is anticipated during the second half of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight warning for severe weather conditions in Nebraska on Wednesday.

Hail, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are the primary threats.

That slight threat shifts and grows on Thursday to include portions of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Heavy rainfall of 3-4 inches will be widespread across these areas. Current models project areas in Missouri could see more than 10 inches of rain.

Flash flooding in urban areas, on roads and in small creeks is likely.