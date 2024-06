A young woman from Pennsylvania died at Glacier National Park after she was swept over a waterfall, park officials say.

The 26-year-old fell into the water near St. Mary Falls at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials. The waterfall, which is located in Glacier County, Montana, is around 35 feet tall.

After falling, the woman was washed over the waterfall and was trapped underwater for several minutes.

Bystanders at the park quickly assisted and brought the woman out of the water before first responders arrived. Bystanders also administered CPR on the woman before park rangers and ambulance personnel took over.

The Pennsylvania resident was declared dead at around 7 p.m. that night. Glacier National Park says that the woman's death is being investigated.

"The park extends their deepest condolences to family and friends of the woman and asks that the public respect their privacy," the park's statement added.

Drowning and falls are top causes of death at Glacier National Park. Last year, a 28-year-old woman from Kansas died after falling into one of the park's creeks.

In 2017, a visitor taking photos fell into a creek at the park and was swept off a steep cliff. The 26-year-old man, who fell around 100 feet, was pronounced dead.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. There is no additional information at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.