National forecast: Spring-like, warm temperatures are here, while parts of US see fire danger

There is a higher than normal fire danger for parts of the southern High Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 4Video

National Forecast, March 4

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A fairly quiet weather pattern is in store for most of the country as the work week ends.   

Many will enjoy mild spring-like temperatures over the central Plains. 

Meanwhile, the northern Plains and upper Midwest will enjoy a warming of 20 to 30 degrees over the next few days. 

The national forecast for Thursday, March 4. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Thursday, March 4. (Fox News)

‘SPACE HURRICANE’ SEEN IN EARTH’S UPPER ATMOSPHERE FOR FIRST TIME 

The West will continue to see rain along the coast and snow in the mountains.   

Expected precipitation totals for the West through Monday. (Fox News)

Expected precipitation totals for the West through Monday. (Fox News)

The central Rockies could get up to a foot of new snow through Thursday night.  

And "rounds of fairly light snow are possible across the interior Northeast over the next couple of days, which could end up accumulating to a few inches in the Green Mountains and Adirondacks," the National Weather Service says.

Some thunderstorms also will be possible over the Plains, and there is a higher than normal fire danger for parts of the southern High Plains. 

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

