Nashville Police to release manifesto in Christian school shooting massacre

Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale was a 28-year-old trans artist who once attended the school and had begun identifying as male

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Children escorted across parking lot following school shooting n Nashville Video

Children escorted across parking lot following school shooting n Nashville

A deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville left three children, three adults and the shooter dead. Credit: Jozen Reodica/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX

Nashville Police confirmed they will release a manifesto they recovered from the car of Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old transgender former student who they say gunned down three 9-year-olds and three adults last month.

"The investigation has progressed to the point where the Covenant shooter’s writings are now being reviewed for public release," Nashville Police told Fox News Digital. "This process is currently underway."

A specific time frame for the release was not yet available, a police spokeswoman said.

Hale barged into the Christian elementary school March 27 armed with three guns in what police have called a "calculated and planned" attack outlined in a document recovered from the killer's car.

AUDREY HALE POLICE BODYCAMS RELEASED

Audrey Hale in tactical gear marauding through a school hallway

Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale, 28, pictured in a driver's license photo and on school surveillance video released by Nashville Police. Hale killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private school linked to a church. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hale slept with journals on other school shootings under her bed in her parents' house. Police seized the journals and a trove of documents and electronic devices, court filings reveal. Among them were hand-drawn maps of the school.

Hale also left behind a suicide note on a desk under one of several laptops police recovered near a list of passwords in the bedroom.

Police officers hold guns and walk though Covenant School

Body camera footage shows Nashville Police Department officers responding to The Covenant School in Nashville after 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire.  (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Police also found two "memoirs," notes on firearms training, a 12-gauge Mossberg 590 and a 20-gauge Winchester Model 1200. The barrel of one of the guns had been sawed off, police said previously.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: OFFICERS WHO TOOK OUT COVENANT SHOOTER IDENTIFIED

Court records suggested Hale had no criminal history in Metro Nashville or Davidson County.

Audrey Hale photo

Audrey Hale was identified by police as the shooter who opened fire at The Covenant School, killing six people.  (Fox News)

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said investigators had not immediately determined a motive but that they believed Hale, a former student, had specifically targeted the Christian school and its affiliated church.

The child victims included the pastor's daughter, Hallie Scruggs; Evelyn Dieckhaus; and William Kinney. Police identified the adults as 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

A police officer hugs a mourner outside of the Covenant School in Nashville.

A police officer comforts a mourner outside The Covenant School in Nashville March 28, 2023 (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

Officers responded and searched room to room before they heard gunshots coming from above.

Before 10:30 a.m., they had fatally shot the killer on the second floor near a window where other officers outside had been shot at.

