Nashville police officer fired over OnlyFans video showing 'traffic stop'

WARNING: This story contains explicit details.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) in Tennessee recently fired a police officer who allegedly appeared in an OnlyFans video in uniform.

The video, which was obtained by local outlet WTVF, appears to show the officer engaging in sexual activity with a woman during a fake traffic stop. The officer's face is deliberately hidden in the video.

The amateur video was shot from the perspective of a man in the front passenger seat and shows the officer pulling up in a white car. After seeing the squad car, the woman in the driver's seat is quoted as saying, "I’m not going to get a ticket. … I’m going to show him my t--s."

According to WTVF, the Nashville officer identified himself as "Officer Johnson of PD" in the video. He tells the woman in the video that she had been speeding and asks for her license and registration.

The woman then exposes her breasts to the officer, who acts unimpressed.

"Ma'am, it's 2024. I can see t--s on the internet any time," the officer says before the woman offers to let him grope her. The rest of the video shows the officer and woman touching each other in a sexual manner, according to WTVF.

The now-fired officer had a MNPD patch slightly visible on his uniform, WTVF found. The MNPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that the officer in question was fired because of the video.

MNPD public affairs director Don Aaron told WTVF the incident was "outrageous."

"That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do," Aaron said. "And by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency."