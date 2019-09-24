Nashville mom helped daughter beat up classmate at school bus stop: police

A Nashville mother was arrested Monday morning after helping her daughter beat up a classmate at a school bus stop, police said.

Kalina Gaines, 30, is facing criminal assault charges for her alleged role in the fight.

The altercation took place around 8:30 a.m. after Gaines and her daughter approached the victim at a bus stop, according to an arrest affidavit cited by The Tennessean.

Gaines and her daughter held the victim and took turns assaulting her because of an unspecified Friday incident between the two juveniles, the affidavit reportedly said.

A video filmed by students allegedly shows the victim on the ground while Gaines and her daughter assault her.

The victim later told police Gaines allegedly kicked in her in the face and struck her with her hands, the paper reported.

Gaines was arrested and booked into jail but was later released on $7,500 bond. Her hearing on the case is scheduled for next month. It’s not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.