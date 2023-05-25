Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nashville
Published

Nashville judge rules parents of victims can weigh in on release of Covenant School shooter's writings

The Nashville judge made the ruling Wednesday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Nashville police provide no timeline on release of Covenant shooter's manifesto Video

Nashville police provide no timeline on release of Covenant shooter's manifesto

'Outnumbered' panelists call for answers on the motivation behind the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and explain the need for increased security in schools.

A judge in Nashville, Tennessee, ruled Wednesday that parents of victims from the March 27 Covenant School shooting can have a say on whether the shooter's writings should be kept secret.

The judge ruled that parents of Covenant School victims have a right to intervene against organizations who want the shooter's writings to be made public and released in accordance to the Tennessee Public Records Act.

Police in Nashville say that Audrey Hale, the transgender suspect and former student at the private Christian school, entered the building by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m., and was armed with two rifles and a handgun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Memorials for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting are placed outside of The Covenant School

Memorials for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting are placed outside of The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., where three adults and three children were killed inside the school. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital, File)

Three school employees were killed: Head of School Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, 61. Three students were also killed, all 9-years-old: Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.