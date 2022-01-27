Nashville Hustler Club patrons brawled, fired gun toward staff -- then fled, authorities say

Police in Nashville were still searching for suspects this week after a fight broke out earlier this month at a strip club and a gunshot was fired in the direction of staff members, according to authorities.

The incident happened at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, police said.

The group of people involved in the altercation had been inside a private room at the club when two women got into a confrontation that spilled into the hallway, Nashville police said.

One of the men in the group – seen in surveillance footage with a bald head and wearing a leather jacket – pulled a gun from his pants and fired a single shot into the floor in the direction of the club’s staff, according to police. No one was hurt, they said.

Surveillance footage provided by Nashville police shows a group of five people in a hallway with cash strewn about the floor. A man in the background can be seen banging on a door. Two others can be seen off to the side on the floor.

Police said the group left the club in multiple vehicles – one of which was a "branded tow truck." They were each now wanted for questioning.

The 22,000-square-foot club opened in October 2020, according to the Nashville Post.

Larry Flynt was the longtime publisher of Hustler, a pornographic magazine. He died last February at age 78.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of these individuals is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.