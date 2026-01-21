NASA astronaut who was stuck in space retires after 27-year career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASA’s Suni Williams — a record-setting astronaut who endured a monthslong, unplanned stay aboard the International Space Station during Boeing's Starliner debacle — has retired after 27 years of service.

NASA announced on Tuesday that Williams' retirement took effect at the end of December. Her crewmate on Boeing's troubled Starliner test flight, Butch Wilmore, left NASA last summer.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman described Williams as a "trailblazer in human spaceflight."

"Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible," he said.

Williams thanked her colleagues for their support throughout her "amazing" 27-year career with NASA.

"Anyone who knows me knows that space is my absolute favorite place to be," Williams said in a statement.

"The International Space Station, the people, the engineering, and the science are truly awe-inspiring and have made the next steps of exploration to the Moon and Mars possible," she added. "I hope the foundation we set has made these bold steps a little easier."

Williams and Wilmore spent over 280 days in space after their eight-day mission, which began in June 2024, was derailed when their Boeing Starliner spacecraft encountered technical issues. NASA decided it was unsafe to send the astronauts back on the spacecraft, and it returned to Earth unmanned in September 2024.

A rescue mission, conducted by NASA and SpaceX, helped bring the astronauts home on March 18, 2025.

In the astronauts' first interview after returning home, Williams told Fox News that she was glad to see President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk "involved" and "taking notice" of their predicament.

"[It allows them to] understand that our involvement as a country, as a spacefaring nation, is really important throughout the world. It sets an example, and it shows our ability to be able to do the hard things, put people in space, operate in space, work in space, and then bring us back. It's important, and I appreciate that," she said.

Williams, a native of Needham, Massachusetts, is also a retired U.S. Navy captain and accomplished helicopter and fixed-wing pilot, having logged more than 4,000 flight hours in 40 different aircraft.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in physical science from the United States Naval Academy and a master’s degree in engineering management from Florida Institute of Technology.