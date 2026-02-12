Nancy Guthrie case investigators find black glove near roadside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of black gloves recovered near Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home is now being tested for DNA, marking the latest development in the investigation into her disappearance.

Authorities said the gloves were found roughly a mile and a half from her Catalina Foothills residence, though it is not yet known whether they are connected to the masked individual captured on surveillance video at the home.

Deputies and FBI agents were seen searching desert brush along a nearby roadside late Wednesday into early Thursday, focusing on terrain about a mile from the property. Fox News Digital observed multiple patrol vehicles and a sheriff’s forensics truck at the scene as investigators combed through cactuses and rocky ground. Officials declined to discuss what prompted the search.

Investigators are also seeking Ring doorbell footage from homes in the area from Jan. 11 between 9 p.m. and midnight and from Jan. 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., timeframes authorities believe could be significant.

SECOND ALLEGED GUTHRIE RANSOM DEADLINE MISSED, SPARKING NEW THEORIES FROM BONGINO, FORMER FBI AGENT AND DOCTOR

The gloves surfaced days after the FBI released black-and-white images showing a masked person wearing a backpack and gun holster on Guthrie’s porch the night she vanished. In the images, the individual appears to reach toward the doorbell camera. The footage does not show what happened next.

Authorities briefly stopped a man near the U.S.-Mexico border shortly after the images became public, but later confirmed he was questioned and released. Law enforcement also executed a search in Rio Rico, where the man lives. Officials have not disclosed what led to the stop and have not announced any charges in the case.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home Jan. 31 and reported missing the following day. Investigators have said they believe she was taken against her will, and DNA testing confirmed that blood found on her porch belonged to her.

Since the surveillance images were released, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said it has received thousands of tips from the public as the investigation intensifies. FBI Director Kash Patel said agents worked for days to retrieve previously inaccessible footage tied to the case.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Savannah Guthrie shared the images publicly and said her family believes their mother is still alive. She and her siblings have expressed willingness to pay a ransom, though authorities have not confirmed whether ransom messages that circulated are authentic or whether investigators have had direct contact with anyone claiming responsibility.

Officials have also warned that Nancy Guthrie relies on several medications, heightening concerns about her wellbeing as the search continues.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.