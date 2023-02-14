Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Name of $2B Powerball jackpot winner to be revealed in California

CA press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m., winner will not be present

Associated Press
The winner of November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced.

The name of the person will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference held by California Lottery Director Alva Johnson and Deputy Director Carolyn Becker in Sacramento.

The winner won't be present, but a statement from the person will be read.

People touch a window sign for good luck announcing the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, CA., on Jan. 6, 2023.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed received a bonus of $1 million.

The jackpot grew to the staggering amount of $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone coming up with all the right numbers for the top prize.

The winning numbers were selected Nov. 8 in Florida after a nearly 10-hour delay due to a problem processing sales data.