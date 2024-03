Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A naked man broke into an Austin home last week and assaulted a resident there, prompting an hours-long standoff with the police.

Officers with the Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a burglary call from a residence in the 4400 block of Merle Drive just before noon last Thursday.

The home belonged to an employee of Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works, FOX 7 reported. The employee’s wife, a stay-at-home mom, was at the home at the time of the intrusion.

Cargill told the channel that the woman was "shaken up" but "she’s a fighter.

"She had to fight him off," said Cargill. "Luckily she had a dog. The dog actually attacked the guy as well, bit the guy. They were able to get him in a room, fight him into the room, and lock him in."

That’s when she reportedly ran from the house and called 911. According to Cargill, the victim had to call twice after the first call taker "hung up on her."

Responding officers located a victim who said that a male suspect had entered her home. The victim said there were multiple firearms inside the house.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect – later identified as Larry Robinson – but they were unsuccessful.

A SWAT team arrived on the scene. Several hours later, Robinson responded to APD negotiators and exited the residence without incident.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. He’s charged with burglary of habitation, APD said. More charges are likely in the coming days.