Muslim school nixes teacher who told students Adam and Eve are 'not real'

An argument over Adam and Eve between a city-paid teacher and third-graders at a private Muslim school has landed the instructor in pedagogical purgatory, The Post has learned.

English teacher Nina Kossman committed the sin of “telling the truth,” she said of her expulsion from the Razi School in Woodside, Queens, which uses taxpayer-funded city Department of Education teachers in a federally mandated program for poor kids.

Kossman infuriated parents by telling their children that Adam is “not real.” She noted that Judaism, Christianity and Islam share the myth, thinking it would “help build up tolerance” for other faiths. She also inadvertently showed kids a classical painting of the first couple as imagined in the Garden of Eden — nude.

A group of angry parents showed up at the school the next day to complain that she “discussed Jews with them and showed them pictures of naked people,” Kossman said Imani Al-Amin, an assistant to the principal, told her.

“The parents were in shock — in a fury,” the assistant said, according to Kossman. “You have to understand that this is a different environment.”

Last week, Kossman was cast out of Razi and exiled to a DOE “rubber room,” a Queens office used for educators facing discipline. While she does nothing but menial paperwork, taxpayers foot her $90,000 salary.

Click to read the full story in the New York Post.