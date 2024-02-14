Expand / Collapse search
Multiple people shot near Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City; 2 armed individuals in custody

The shots fired call happened near West Pershing and Kessler roads

Kansas City Police said multiple people were shot near the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said two armed people were taken into custody for "more investigation."

The Kansas City Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that officers were releasing everyone from inside Union Station.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Police said it happened near the garage.

Police said they are now working to reunify families that were separated when the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.