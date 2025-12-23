Multiple people, including pregnant woman, struck by alleged drunk driver at Navajo Nation Christmas parade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alleged drunk driver struck multiple people at a Christmas parade on the Navajo Nation in Arizona on Monday, according to officials.

The Navajo Police Department said officers responded at about 5 p.m. after four people were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated. The driver drove into the parade route as bystanders were waiting for it to start.

Police confirmed "life was [lost] during this tragic event as family gathered for this joyous occasion to brighten the holiday season."

DRUNK DRIVER PLEADS GUILTY TO CRASH THAT KILLED VIKINGS' KHYREE JACKSON

Damages to vehicles and property were also reported.

The driver was arrested and transported to the local Department of Corrections.

"A tragic event during the holidays can change someone’s life and hurt families across the Navajo Nation," police wrote on Facebook. "If you see someone who may be impaired, take their keys, help them get home safely, or call your local Navajo Police Department."

TRUCK DRIVER ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES IN FIERY WRECK THAT KILLED 8 FAMILY MEMBERS

The incident remains under investigation. The FBI and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation are assisting Navajo police in the investigation.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said the people hit by the vehicle include a "young person" who remains in critical condition and a pregnant woman.

"This event was meant to bring joy, unity, and holiday spirit to our community—and is a time for families to come together and celebrate," Nygren wrote on Facebook. "No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kayenta Township said "an accident occurred along Navajo Route 591 near the Kayenta Rodeo Grounds."

"Our primary concern is the well-being of those affected. We ask that you keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers," the community wrote on its Facebook page.