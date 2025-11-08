Drunk driver pleads guilty to crash that killed Vikings' Khyree Jackson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The person who caused the car accident that killed Khyree Jackson, who was a rookie on the Minnesota Vikings last year at the time of his death, pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol on Friday.

Cori Clingman, 25, made the plea in a Maryland court, and is now likely to serve three years in prison. Prosecutors will recommend a five-year sentence for each count.

"Incidents like these are not just accidents," Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson said. "They are preventable tragedies that occur from conscious choices."

Clingman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 4, after facing a total of 13 charges prior to the plea deal.

Clingman allegedly drove more than 100 mph while intoxicated when she caused a three-car crash on July 6, 2024. The crash killed Jackson alongside two of his high school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr.

Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was transported to a hospital before being pronounced dead by hospital personnel, per police. Clingman and her two passengers were uninjured.

Jackson, who was one month away from his 25th birthday at the time of his death, was Minnesota's fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after playing football at Maryland and Charlotte.

Lytton, who was 24, played at Florida State and Penn State.