Minnesota Vikings

Drunk driver pleads guilty to crash that killed Vikings' Khyree Jackson

The driver allegedly drove more than 100 mph while intoxicated

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The person who caused the car accident that killed Khyree Jackson, who was a rookie on the Minnesota Vikings last year at the time of his death, pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol on Friday.

Cori Clingman, 25, made the plea in a Maryland court, and is now likely to serve three years in prison. Prosecutors will recommend a five-year sentence for each count.

"Incidents like these are not just accidents," Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson said. "They are preventable tragedies that occur from conscious choices."

Khyree Jackson at podium

Khyree Jackson answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 29, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clingman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 4, after facing a total of 13 charges prior to the plea deal.

Clingman allegedly drove more than 100 mph while intoxicated when she caused a three-car crash on July 6, 2024. The crash killed Jackson alongside two of his high school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr.

Vikings rookies

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) puts his arm around Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson (31) during Minnesota Vikings Rookie Camp on May 10, 2024, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, MN. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was transported to a hospital before being pronounced dead by hospital personnel, per police. Clingman and her two passengers were uninjured.

A tribute to Minnesota Vikings player Khyree Jackson is shown on the screen before the preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jackson was rookie this year and was killed in a car wreck before the season. 

A tribute to Minnesota Vikings player Khyree Jackson is shown on the screen before the preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jackson was rookie this year and was killed in a car wreck before the season.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Jackson, who was one month away from his 25th birthday at the time of his death, was Minnesota's fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after playing football at Maryland and Charlotte.

Lytton, who was 24, played at Florida State and Penn State.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

