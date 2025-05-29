Human remains found in sunken boat bring closure to Texas family's Alaska tragedy

Almost 10 months after a Texas family’s boat capsized off the coast of Homer, Alaska, a search turned up human remains at the bottom of the bay.

In August 2024, the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the missing boaters but suspended it without any sightings.

David and Mary Maynard, of Troy, along with their two sons – 11-year-old Colton Maynard and 8-year-old Brantley Maynard – went missing after a 28-foot aluminum boat carrying eight people capsized approximately 16 miles west of Homer, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Alaska State Troopers said they had three private companies – Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea, and Benthic Geoscience Inc – contact them to offer their professional tools to assist with the search. With their assistance, they were able to locate the missing boat.

"In early May, the group was able to locate the vessel in 180 feet of water and, utilizing a remotely operated vehicle, they were able to positively identify it as the missing boat with potential human remains onboard," the Alaska State Troopers reported.

Since the discovery, divers have recovered three sets of remains from the sunken vessel and transported them to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and autopsy.

Next of kin have been notified and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers expressed their thanks to everyone who assisted in the recovery efforts.

"The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea, Benthic Geoscience Inc, and Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team for their continued assistance with this search and recovery operation," they said.

A GoFundMe posted when the family first went missing said the Maynards "left a huge imprint on many people," from the laughter they brought to others to the "love and family-oriented connection they provided."

It goes on to express how much they will be missed.

"It is indescribable the void that will be left behind, but I know if we come together as a family and a community they would know how much they meant to everyone," the GoFundMe states.