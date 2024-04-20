Multiple injured in party boat stabbing near New York City pier: report

Multiple people were stabbed Saturday in New York City and were treated for injuries, authorities said.

Police responded to Pier 4 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. on a party boat, according to NBC New York.

Information on what led to the stabbings and the conditions of the victims were not available, the NYPD said. The Brooklyn Army Terminal is a manufacturing hub. The site was built from 1918 to 1919 and served as the largest military supply base in the United States through World War II, according to its website.

The incident came hours after a man with a knife was shot and killed by police in Queens.

The man was shot by officers after he refused commands to drop the weapon and tenor Tasers didn't work, authorities said.