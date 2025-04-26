Multiple deputies shot, at least 1 dead during Georgia traffic stop

One Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputy was shot and another is dead following a traffic stop shooting on Saturday afternoon in Evans, Georgia.

CCSO Maj. Steve Morris told Fox News Digital two deputies were shot and one has died, but they have not yet released the names of the deputies involved.

Morris said the suspect has been identified as James Blake Montgomery.

No arrests had been made as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, but Morris told Fox News Digital Montgomery is "no longer a threat."

Montgomery was charged in December 2022 with felony aggravated assault, according to Columbia County court records.

However, records indicate he was later exonerated.

Evans, Georgia is about 10 miles northwest of Augusta — home to the Augusta National Golf Club and the annual Masters Tournament.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson posted to Facebook Saturday night to share his condolences.

"Heartbroken and praying for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and our neighbors in Columbia County," Johnson wrote. "Our prayers are with the families of the fallen, the entire Sheriff’s Office, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss. We honor their sacrifice and pray for the difficult days ahead."

Georgia State Patrol and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.