Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US protests

Multiple arrested as anti-ICE protesters clash with police, US troops in Los Angeles

'Most were peaceful, but once again, as the evening approached, outside agitators began to cause issues,' police said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
The reason behind the immigration riots, an expert weighs in Video

The reason behind the immigration riots, an expert weighs in

Immigration expert Mark Krikorian explained that the reason behind the breakout of immigration riots and protests across the country and made suggestions about what the country can do to course-correct.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday as anti-ICE demonstrators clashed with law enforcement and the U.S. military after weeks of protests against deportations and ICE raids, police said.

Los Angeles police said there were "multiple arrests today during several different demonstrations" downtown.

"Most were peaceful, but once again, as the evening approached, outside agitators began to cause issues," the department wrote on X.

DOJ INDICTS SUSPECT WHO WENT VIRAL FOR DELIVERING PROTECTIVE GEAR TO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS ON LIVE TV

Marines protect the U.S. Customs and Border Protector cars

U.S. Marines protect U.S. Customs and Border Protector cars while they leave the Edward R. Roybal Federal and Detention Center building on July 4, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Earlier in the night, police wrote that demonstrators were "confronting Federal Protective Security Personnel and National Guard members."

"Less Lethal munitions have been deployed by Federal authorities," police wrote, adding that they may cause pain and discomfort.

In response to the anti-ICE protests that began last month, the Trump administration deployed National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, despite opposition from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

CITIES NEAR LA ABANDON JULY 4TH CELEBRATIONS AS TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN TAKES HOLD 

Marines at a standoff with demonstrators

U.S. Marines after pushing demonstrators into the street at the Metropolitan Detention Center during protests against immigration raids in downtown Los Angeles, California, on July 4, 2025. (Getty Images)

Demonstrators met up for the protest on Friday at around 9:30 a.m. outside City Hall on Spring Street and took a 1.5-mile route through downtown, according to local outlet KCAL.

Police said the group dispersed shortly after the incident commander authorized a dispersal order for the area on Friday night, according to a post at 7:17 p.m. local time.

Demonstrators face a mix of U.S. Marines, National Guard troops and Department of Homeland Security police officers

Demonstrators face U.S. marines, National Guard troops and Department of Homeland Security officers as they protest in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, in Los Angeles, California, on July 4, 2025. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers from the Department of Homeland Security had declared the protest an unlawful assembly, independent journalist Anthony Cabassa wrote on X, adding that Marines and federal agents were using riot gear while ordering the crowd to disperse.