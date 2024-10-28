MS-13 gang member arrested, charged with murdering 'happy' couple: police

An MS-13 gang member who entered the U.S. illegally has been arrested by Virginia authorities for allegedly committing a double homicide.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of suspect Marlyn Medrano-Ortiz, 18, on Friday.

The teenager, who was arrested in Alexandria earlier last week, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Authorities say that Medrano-Ortiz killed Mijal Conejero-Romera and Diego Alexander Woollett in Sterling, Virginia, on Aug. 28. Both victims were 22 years old.

MIGRANTS FORM 'CONSTELLATION' OF TENTS OUTSIDE OF MEGA SHELTER IN NEW YORK CITY: REPORT

"They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, and both individuals were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased," investigators said at the time.

In a recent press release, Loudon County Sheriff Mike Chapman said that the pair were "were shot and killed following an apparent altercation," at around 4:33 a.m on Aug. 28.

One of Conejero-Romera's close friends told WUSA that the two victims were dating.

"They seemed so happy," Tinayia Henderson said to the local outlet. "Her family told me he treated her like a princess."

In Friday's statement, Chapman said that the investigation took a massive amount of manpower.

"This investigation included numerous patrol units who canvassed over 320 residential units and 30 businesses, along with more than a dozen detectives and members of our Dive, K-9, Drone, and Search and Rescue Units," the official said.

MS-13 GANG MEMBERS SUSPECTED OF MURDER ALLOWED TO ATTEND MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL

"It also included the use of 39 search warrants and the work of our Crime Analysts, and Digital Forensic Examiners who reviewed over 950 hours of video, multiple cell phones and laptops, along with tower dumps, license plate readers, and other analysis."

Chapman also denounced MS-13 and blasted the "casual treatment" of criminals who are in the country illegally.

"I am on record strongly opposing the presence of MS-13 and other violent gangs in our nation and local communities," the sheriff said. "MS-13 is an El Salvador-based gang that uses intimidation, crime, and violence as tools of the trade, and there should be no safe place for them here."

"I am also on record opposing the casual treatment of persons in this country illegally who commit crimes against U.S. citizens and others."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today’s arrest is not an isolated matter," Chapman added. "MS-13 operates throughout the northern Virginia region, and just this summer Loudoun experienced one of the most horrific crimes in memory."