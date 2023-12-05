Expand / Collapse search
California

'Mr. Grinchmas' caught on camera stealing Christmas tree off California family's SUV

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
'Mr. Grinchmas showed up to steal a Christmas tree': Police Video

'Mr. Grinchmas showed up to steal a Christmas tree': Police

Vehicle pulls up, person exits before cutting ropes to take tree from roof of SUV in California.  Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

Police in California are looking for someone caught on camera stealing a Christmas tree from the roof of a family's SUV.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Dec. 1 in a parking lot on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo, police said on Facebook.

"A vehicle pulled up next to the victim's and quickly cut the ropes holding the tree to the roof, slid it right off and into the cargo area of the suspect SUV," the post said of the suspect referred to as "Mr. Grinchmas."

Security footage from a business in the Bridgepointe Shopping Center shows two different vantage points of the theft, lasting longer than five minutes. The suspect appeared to take their time. 

Xmas tree stolen in Bay Area, California

The first rope can be seen cut off the tree by the suspect. (Anonymous via Storyful)

The victim told KTVU she bought the tree for $250 and was in disbelief. 

San Mateo police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but did say on social media that the lot where the victims originally bought the tree gave them a new one, free of charge.

Christmas tree comes off roof

The real-life Grinch pulls the Christmas tree down from the roof of the SUV. (Anonymous via Storyful)

Different vantage point of CA Christmas tree suspect

The suspect can be seen from a different vantage point. (Anonymous via Storyful)

"If you are out shopping, protect your packages, don't leave them in your vehicles, condense shopping bags, avoid multiple trips to your car, and if you have shopping or errands to run and plan on getting a tree, save the visit to the tree lot for the end," the department posted. 

Local media reported as of Monday that a suspect had not yet been caught. 