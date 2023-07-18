Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Mountain biker dies in California after helping dehydrated hikers in triple-digit heat

Hikers did not have food or water during trek in remote, rugged terrain in San Diego County, official says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A mountain biker died Saturday in Southern California after saving a group of four hikers who were found dehydrated miles from a trailhead in sizzling temperatures, officials said.

Four cyclists in a rugged and remote area near Carrizo Gorge in Jacumba found the hikers in distress about five miles from a trailhead, FOX5 San Diego reported, citing Cal Fire San Diego County.

Temperatures in the area hit 106 degrees Saturday, according to reports.

The hikers did not have food or water, Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett told NBC San Diego.

rescue helicopter

The hikers were found dehydrated in a rugged and remote area near Carrizo Gorge in Jacumba, CAL Fire San Diego County said. (CAL Fire San Diego County)

Two of the cyclists rode to meet with first responders and give GPS coordinates while the other two cyclists remained with the hikers.

A sheriff’s helicopter helped transport the hikers from the trail. Paramedics evaluated the hikers, who all refused treatment at a hospital.

Eighty-five million Americans are under heat alerts Video

The two cyclists who waited with the hikers began riding down the trail but became separated. One mountain biker was later found unconscious.

The cyclist was carried down the trail and put into an air-conditioned vehicle until an air ambulance arrived, the reports said.

CAL Fire San Diego County plane

CAL Fire San Diego County airlifted the hikers to safety. They were evaluated and refused to be transported to a hospital. (CAL Fire San Diego County, File)

Medics performed CPR on the way to the hospital, but the cyclist was later pronounced dead.

No details about the cyclist or a cause of death were immediately released.

CAL Fire thanked the cyclists who helped lead first responders to the dehydrated hikers and urged hikers to remember to bring adequate food and water. Officials also warned against hiking in the extreme heat.