Mountain biker dies in California after helping dehydrated hikers in triple-digit heat

A mountain biker died Saturday in Southern California after saving a group of four hikers who were found dehydrated miles from a trailhead in sizzling temperatures, officials said.

Four cyclists in a rugged and remote area near Carrizo Gorge in Jacumba found the hikers in distress about five miles from a trailhead, FOX5 San Diego reported, citing Cal Fire San Diego County.

Temperatures in the area hit 106 degrees Saturday, according to reports.

The hikers did not have food or water, Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett told NBC San Diego.

Two of the cyclists rode to meet with first responders and give GPS coordinates while the other two cyclists remained with the hikers.

A sheriff’s helicopter helped transport the hikers from the trail. Paramedics evaluated the hikers, who all refused treatment at a hospital.

The two cyclists who waited with the hikers began riding down the trail but became separated. One mountain biker was later found unconscious.

The cyclist was carried down the trail and put into an air-conditioned vehicle until an air ambulance arrived, the reports said.

Medics performed CPR on the way to the hospital, but the cyclist was later pronounced dead.

No details about the cyclist or a cause of death were immediately released.

CAL Fire thanked the cyclists who helped lead first responders to the dehydrated hikers and urged hikers to remember to bring adequate food and water. Officials also warned against hiking in the extreme heat.