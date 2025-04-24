Mother of 4 falls to her death while hiking at state park with her kids

A mother of four died on Wednesday after falling from a steep area at a Massachusetts state park.

Carolyn Sanger, 49, of Topsfield, fell roughly 50 to 75 feet, and was pronounced dead at the scene of Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene, officials told Fox News Digital.

Sanger was out hiking with three of her children and other family members when the incident occurred, according to Sutton police.

There were "multiple" medical professionals hiking in the area, who were able to provide immediate medical attention.

However, she was pronounced dead a short time later, Sutton Police wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Troopers secured the scene, and the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

"We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the decedent," Massachusetts State Police wrote in a statement.

Sutton police added it had also extended condolences to the family.

A GoFundMe created on behalf of the Sanger family had raised nearly $50,000, as of Thursday afternoon.

"For those that knew Carrie, know that she was a bright light; a wonderful, selfless mother who has raised four incredible, respectful, responsible kids," organizers wrote on the site. "She was a friend to all and her smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed. She passed too early - but she left the earth doing what she loved, with the ones she loved."

The popular state park is known for its 70-foot-deep chasm that splits granite bedrock, Boston 25 News reported.