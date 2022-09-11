Expand / Collapse search
Mosquito Fire in California spreads to over 41,400 acres, forces thousands to evacuate

Mosquito Fire burning east of Sacramento, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A wildfire scorching two counties in California has burned more than 41,400 acres and is threatening thousands of homes and structures, officials said Sunday.

The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento threatened more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties as an increase in winds continued the fires spread, CAL Fire said.

"Firefighters have been working diligently to build control lines along the area of Foresthill Road and out in front of the head of the fire toward the north and northeast," fire officials said. "A spot fire in the area of Chicken Hawk occurred yesterday and firefighters were able to contain that fire with the help of dozers and aircraft today."

Evacuation orders were in place for 11,000 residents in nearby communities, SFGate reported.

CALIFORNIA HEAT WAVE BROKEN BY STORM AS AIR QUALITY DEGRADES DUE TO WILDFIRES

Fire officials said 1,700 personnel and 32 crews were among the resources being used to fight the fire.

Fire officials said 1,700 personnel and 32 crews were among the resources being used to fight the fire. (CAL Fire)

CAL Fire said 1,700 fire personnel were battling the blaze, was 10% contained as of Sunday.

The flames ignited on Tuesday, blanketing the region in plumes smoke.

    Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

    Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

    Firefighters in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., watch the as a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

While the wildfire’s cause remained under investigation, Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified "electrical activity" occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.