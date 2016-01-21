Moo York City: Cops corral cow in Queens

Queens, N.Y. cops helped avert a steak shortage when they captured a bold bovine who broke free from a Jamaica slaughterhouse on Thursday afternoon.

“Yes, you heard right!” The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct tweeted. “Cow on the loose-Jamaica Queens. All Officers safe. No injuries. Thank you all for your patience.”

The cow ran across the street from the slaughterhouse and made it about 30 yards, bolting into Jamaica First Parking, according to PIX11. The animal was eventually cornered and corralled in the garage.

The cow chase came just two days after officers in the same precinct had to contend with an escaped goat, amNewYork reported.

“Sometimes you get guns, sometimes you get goats!” the precinct tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure!”