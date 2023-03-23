Monte Vista officers fatally shot suspect who allegedly charged at them with two knives

Multiple law enforcement agencies near Monte Vista, Colorado, responded to a shooting involving officers on Tuesday which left an 18-year-old suspect dead.

The Monte Vista Police Department (MVPD) said two of their officers were dispatched to a home to conduct a welfare check at approximately 12:35 p.m. when a male suspect jumped out of a window and charged at the officers.

The man was allegedly wielding two large knives and was swinging them aggressively while charging at the officers, who used a taser and a firearm to neutralize him, police said.

The male suspect, who was identified only as an 18-year-old Monte Vista man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither officer was injured by the knives, although one officer reportedly sustained minor injuries.

"The two veteran officers, with approximately 10 years of police service each, were placed on administrative leave per MVPD policy while the investigation into the shooting takes place. Per MVPD policy, the names of the officers are being withheld; the names of the officers will not be released until the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office makes its ruling and issues the final report in the case," the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement put out on behalf of the MVPD.

CBI is leading a multiple-agency investigation into the incident.

"Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the 12th Judicial District Attorney for review," CBI said.

CBI released an image from the bodycam of one officer, showing the suspect had a cloth or clothing item over his head and a knife in each hand.