Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana
Published

Montana shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured as gunman barricaded in residence

The suspect has been taken into custody

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting at a birthday party in Billings, Montana, left one person dead and another injured, and the suspect was initially uncooperative as they barricaded themselves inside a residence, police said.

A heavy police presence was seen shortly after 6 p.m. local time Sunday night in the area of Grand Ave. and 12th St. Officers had responded to the 1200 block of Burlington Ave. in connection with a shooting, and people were urged to evade the area.

According to Billings Police, one man was injured in the shooting and was then transported to a hospital for treatment. 

Police also located a dead person on the scene believe to be connected to the shooting.

POLICE OFFICER, 2 SUSPECTS INJURED IN NEVADA SHOOTING

A shooting at a birthday party in Billings, Montana, left one person dead and another injured, and the suspect was initially uncooperative as they barricaded themselves in a residence, police said.

A shooting at a birthday party in Billings, Montana, left one person dead and another injured, and the suspect was initially uncooperative as they barricaded themselves in a residence, police said. (Billings Police)

The gunman barricaded in the residence and police said he was not cooperating. 

Gas was pumped inside the residence and police said they were using technology to look inside, adding that the suspect was the only person in the home.

According to Billings Police, one man was injured in the shooting and was then transported to a hospital for treatment. Police also located a dead person on the scene believe to be connected to the shooting.

According to Billings Police, one man was injured in the shooting and was then transported to a hospital for treatment. Police also located a dead person on the scene believe to be connected to the shooting. (Billings Police)

SWAT teams then attempted to make contact with the suspect. At one point, the suspect shot their gun out of a window.

MAN ACCUSED OF WOUNDING COP IS FATALLY SHOT BY TEMPE POLICE

Billings police SUV

Billings police SUV (Billings Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police reported at around 1 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody and that there were no further shots or injuries to officers or the suspect.