Monster tornado sweeps Oklahoma, leaving residents trapped in their homes: report

A massive tornado has swept across Oklahoma, destroying many homes and leaving several residents trapped under the debris of their destroyed homes, according to a report.

While several injuries have been reported through the Kingston area, there have been no reported deaths.

Photos taken at the scene show the carnage left behind as homes were wrestled down to their foundations, vehicles were flipped over, and debris sprawled for miles.

Rainbow after the storm here in Kingston, OK. Thankfully I’ve only heard of 2 injuries at this point. Quite a bit of structural damage along Hwy 70 though from a tornado that hit at approx 6:30 pm. #okwx #koco5 pic.twitter.com/e4qAe84JBb — Michael Armstrong (@KOCOMichael) March 22, 2022

Substantial tornado damage east side of Kingston, OK. Just happened. Hearing of people trapped. #okwx #koco5 pic.twitter.com/LpGwygSYiq — Michael Armstrong (@KOCOMichael) March 21, 2022

💔TORNADO DAMAGE: Jennifer sent these from the Buncombe Creek area near Lake Texoma. She tells me she’s still waiting to hear from friends. Some stuck in their homes. Others taken to the hospital.



Please keep these folks in your prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/5wlj00b8SG — Abigail Ogle (@KOCOAbigail) March 22, 2022

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation was forced to close US-70 as its crews cleared the roadways for safe use, Fox 25 of Oklahoma City reported.

A video reportedly taken in the tornado even showed a truck flipped completely over before it miraculously drove off.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

Red Cross Oklahoma has encouraged people affected by the tornado to seek shelter at Kingston High School.