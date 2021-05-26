Expand / Collapse search
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera testifies in court

Cristhian Bahena Rivera faces first-degree murder charge in 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on day 3 of Mollie Tibbett's murder trial and signing a bill to prohibit mask mandates in schools.

The man on trial for the 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts testified for the first time in an Iowa courtroom on Wednesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera answered questions through a translator from his defense attorney Jennifer Frese in Scott County District Court in Davenport, Iowa.

DEFENSE PAINTS MOLLIE TIBBETTS MURDER SUSPECT AS HARD-WORKING IMMIGRANT

Rivera is facing one count of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student.  

Rivera testified in his defense in Scott County District Court in Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday.

Rivera testified in his defense in Scott County District Court in Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday.

If convicted, Rivera faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Melissa Chrise contributed to this report.

