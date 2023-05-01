Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Mojave Desert community shooting kills 4 people

CA authorities continue investigating shooting deaths

Associated Press
California authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after a report of a shooting in a small Mojave Desert community.

Deputies responding late Sunday found four people "suffering from traumatic assault injuries" in the unincorporated community of Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a brief press release.

Three of the people died at the scene and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.

Fox News California graphic

Four people died in a Mojave Desert community after a shooting was reported Sunday night.  (Fox News)

"Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing," the office said.

No information on identities or other details were immediately released.

Mojave is in the high desert about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.