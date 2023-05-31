Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Missouri woman pleads guilty to baby’s death, gets 5 years probation

A Cole County circuit judge reduced the woman's charges after she pleaded guilty

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Missouri woman charged with killing her 2-month-old child pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter. 

Kayla Brewer and her partner, Jason Williams, were indicted by a Cole County Grand Jury in February 2021 for the September 30, 2020, death of their child

Missouri woman Kayla Brewer

A mugshot of Kayla Brewer.  (Cole County Sheriff's Department)

Initially, the sheriff’s office said foul play was not suspected in the baby’s death, KRCG reported at the time. 

The couple was initially charged with drug offenses, endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property after officers seized drugs, a stolen rifle and more than $30,000 from their home.

An autopsy report showed that the infant had died with a "significant amount" of meth in the baby’s system and the death was later ruled a homicide. 

Brewer took the stand Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the charges. She was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.  

Brewer was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but a Cole County circuit judge reduced her charges after she pleaded guilty. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

