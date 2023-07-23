Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Missouri house damaged after boat runs aground and slams into it, ejecting 8 passengers

The boat driver was arrested and charged with a BWI causing serious injury

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Eight passengers were injured at the Lake of Ozarks late Saturday after a boat ran aground and slammed into a house before overturning.  

The crash happened just midnight. Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2014 Nortech boat ran aground near the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm. All eight passengers on board were ejected. 

lake of the ozarks crash

The house sustained significant damage.  (MSHP Troop F)

AUSTIN PEAY FOOTBALL MOURNS LOSS OF FRESHMAN PLAYER JEREMIAH COLLINS, WHO DIED IN CAR CRASH

lake of the ozarks crash

All eight passengers onboard were ejected.  (MSHP Troop F)

The passengers were transported to Lake Regional for treatment, according to an incident report from MSHP. The passengers’ ages ranged from 21 to 51. 

lake of the ozarks crash

The vessel overturned after running aground.  (MSHP Troop F)

It was not clear whether anyone inside the home was injured.

lake of the ozarks crash

The crash happened just before midnight.  (MSHP Troop F)

The boat driver, 47-year-old Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, CA, was arrested and charged with BWI with serious injury. He was later released for medical treatment. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 