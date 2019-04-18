Missouri firefighters push man home after electric wheelchair breaks, video shows

A group of firefighters in Missouri were recently caught on tape lending a helping hand to an individual whose electric wheelchair gave out.

A video of the kind gesture, which appeared to be shot from inside a vehicle following behind, was shared on Facebook Tuesday by the Raytown Fire Protection District and showed the responders pushing the wheelchair down the road.

“What happens when a Fire Truck comes upon a citizen who’s electric wheelchair has stopped working. You get out and help them home,” the post said.

The man, who is a veteran, received the assistance after his chair got caught in the ground while he was visiting a pond in the area, Deputy Chief Mike Hunley told The Kansas City Star. Attempts by people on the scene to help him were reportedly unsuccessful so the fire department was called.

“Our guys responded out there and basically lifted a wheelchair with him in it up out of the rut he was stuck in,” Hunley said. “He apparently had been trying to get himself out with the wheelchair and had expended the battery so it was pretty drained.”

The firefighters were reportedly able to get the man home so he could power up his wheelchair.