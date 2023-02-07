Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Missouri FedEx driver dies in collision with Amtrak train

None of the 35 passengers on board Amtrak train were injured

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the train crew and the 35 passengers on board were not injured.

3 TEENS DIE, 2 AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING ST. LOUIS CAR CRASH

A FedEx driver died early Tuesday morning in a crash with an Amtrak train in Missouri. The 35 passengers on the train were not injured. 

A FedEx driver died early Tuesday morning in a crash with an Amtrak train in Missouri. The 35 passengers on the train were not injured. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FedEx driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trained remained upright, and no major roads were blocked by the collision, Lowe said.

The train left Union Station in Kansas City on its way to St. Louis and Chicago. Passengers continued their trips on chartered buses, Amtrak said.