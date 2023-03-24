Missouri driver fleeing police fatally strikes 2 people riding on motorcycle

A motorist fleeing from Missouri police in a suspected stolen vehicle has struck and killed two people riding on a motorcycle, authorities say.

The pursuit started Wednesday night when officers spotted the suspicious Jeep Cherokee, Sgt. John Syme, an Independence police spokesman, said Thursday.

The driver is accused of swerving at oncoming vehicles, including a police cruiser, before striking the motorcycle, The Kansas City Star reports. The two victims were not immediately identified.

Instead of stopping, the motorist drove the wrong way on several roadways, including Interstate 70, Syme said. He said an officer eventually used his police vehicle to stop the SUV and arrest the driver, who had minor injuries.

The crash occurred in an area near the Kansas City and Independence city limits, where several other bystanders have been killed or hurt by fleeing motorists in recent years. Some police departments only allow police chases in cases involving violent felonies to reduce the risk of that happening. But Independence has no such restrictions.