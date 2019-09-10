Missouri couple wins $50G lottery prize 12 years after winning $3.7M

A Missouri couple who won a $3.7 million lottery prize in 2007 nearly got really lucky a second time last week, narrowly missing out on another multi-million dollar prize.

Marilyn and Jimmie Lovelace matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball, that were drawn Sept. 4, the Missouri Lottery said in a statement.

The Lovelaces just missed out on a piece of the $80 million jackpot, but still earned a $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 4 drawing were 4, 8, 30, 52, 59, and the Powerball was 2. The Lovelaces missed out only on the number 8.

One ticket sold in upstate New York won the jackpot, while another ticket sold in Virginia matched all five white-ball numbers for a $1 million prize.

Winning multiple lottery prizes is rare, but not uncommon. In July, a Connecticut man won a second $100,000 prize after winning the same jackpot a year earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.