Mississippi teen murder suspect caught on camera in chilling footage after allegedly killing mother

Chilling video showed a Mississippi teen murder suspect's nonchalant attitude after allegedly shooting and killing her mother, with the girl seen texting following the act.

The kitchen surveillance footage shown during the murder trial of the now 15-year-old Carly Gregg, captured the moments leading up to and following the alleged murder of her mom, Ashley Smylie, on March 19. Gregg was 14 when she allegedly used a .357 Magnum pistol to kill Smylie.

The harrowing footage shows Gregg hiding something behind her back and walking towards her bedroom just moments before the sounds of three gunshots ring out.

KENTUCKY COUPLE WHO FOUND ALLEGED INTERSTATE SHOOTER'S REMAINS SAY THEY TURNED INTO ‘BOUNTY HUNTERS’

Following the alleged murder, Gregg is seen casually strolling back to the family's kitchen and sitting on a stool. The family's two Labrador retrievers were seen following her back to the kitchen area after the gunshots.

During her trial, prosecutors said that Gregg texted her stepdad, Heath Smylie, after the killing in an attempt to lure him home and ambush him.

When Heath Smylie took the stand on Tuesday, he testified that when he opened the kitchen door, "the gun went off in my face before the door was even three to four inches wide open, and everything kind of went pretty fast from there."

"The gun flashed in my face," he said. "It went off two more times, but my hand was on the gun after the first shot, and I twisted it from Carly." Heath was shot in his shoulder during the encounter with Gregg, police said.

Heath said that his stepdaughter was "terrified" and that she was screaming so much "like she had seen a demon."

"It looked like she was terrified," he said. "She was screaming out of her mind, scared, like she had seen a demon, or something."

2 MASSACHUSETTS CORRECTIONS OFFICERS STABBED BY INMATES AS UNION SAYS THEY ARE ‘LITERALLY RUNNING THE ASYLUM’

In opening statements Monday, Rankin County assistant DA Kathryn White Newman said that Ashley Smylie, a teacher at Northwest Rankin High School where her daughter was a student, learned from a friend of Gregg's earlier that day she was smoking marijuana and had burner phones, WLBT reported, and when they got home, she found vape pens in her daughter's bedroom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gregg was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence.

According to the Clarion Ledger, she rejected a 40-year prison sentence plea deal, with her defense team pleading insanity.