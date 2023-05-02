Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi man on the run after shooting trooper considered 'armed and dangerous': Officials

Adam Sabes
A man in Mississippi is on the run after allegedly shooting a state highway patrol trooper Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr. allegedly shot one of its troopers in the arm around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Bolivar County along U.S. Highway 61.

Officials say that the trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a "full recovery."

Self Jr. was last seen in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, according to officials, who say that he was seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a statement that the suspect is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Self Jr. might be traveling in an unknown car or on foot, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect is still at large, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

At least three emergency alerts have been sent regarding the shooting.

People with information about Self Jr. or his potential whereabouts are being asked to call 1-855-485-TIPS (8477), or email MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. 

The MBI said that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location or arrest of Self Jr.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.