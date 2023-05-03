Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi man fatally shot by police after 16-hour standoff

MS police were trying to serve warrant for making 'terroristic threats'

Associated Press
A Mississippi sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday after a 16-hour standoff, authorities said.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX-TV that neighbors called the sheriff’s department Tuesday afternoon about the person who was fatally shot by police. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the George County Sheriff’s Department were trying to serve a warrant for making "terroristic threats," and the person who was the subject of the warrant "presented a weapon toward the deputies," the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Mississippi Fox News graphic

A Mississippi man was killed by police after a 16-hour standoff on Wednesday morning. 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case and declined to provide more information about the alleged threats.

"Due to this being an open and active investigation, MBI will offer no further comment at this time," said Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

MBI is a division of the Department of Public Safety. The department did not release the name of the person who was shot.